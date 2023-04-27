Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Costa del Maresme

Pool Residential properties for sale in Costa del Maresme, Spain

11 properties total found
4 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
€ 1,000,000
House in Aleia on the Costa Marezme. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 20 km, the …
6 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 424 m²
€ 1,100,000
Home within walking distance of the sea in the city of Arens de mar on the coast of Costa M…
5 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 360 m²
€ 950,000
Home within walking distance of the sea in the city of Arens de mar on the coast of Costa M…
9 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
9 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
12 Number of rooms 7 bath 650 m²
€ 760,000
The house is a few minutes from the centre of Cabrils on the coast of Costa Marezme. Total …
4 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 641 m²
€ 2,200,000
Country house with the large territory and sea view in the city San Paul de Mar. Beautiful v…
5 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 360 m²
€ 1,950,000
Country house in the city of Sant Vicenç de Montalt. Distance to Barcelona 38 km and distanc…
5 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 525,000
The house in the city Sant' Paul de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelona 30 minutes driv…
7 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
7 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 600 m²
€ 1,250,000
The house in the city of Aleya on the coast to Marezma. Distance to the center of Barcelona …
6 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 600 m²
€ 3,900,000
The house in modernist style overlooking the sea in the city of Sant Andreu de Llavaneres on…
8 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
8 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
8 Number of rooms 7 bath 812 m²
€ 1,300,000
The awesome house for big family in the city of Vilassar de Dalt on the coast to Maresma. …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m²
€ 395,000
Townhouse in one of the closest urbanization of the city of Pineda de Mar. Distance to …

Properties features in Costa del Maresme, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir