Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Costa del Maresme
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Costa del Maresme, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
6 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 Number of rooms 7 bath 815 m²
€ 2,600,000
House in the area of Sant Berger, Teia, with all amenities, equipment and materials of the …
6 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 494 m²
€ 2,200,000
Clever house in the quiet urbanization of the city of Teia on the Costa Marezme. It has a b…
6 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 500 m²
€ 2,100,000
House in a quiet area of Cabrera de Mar. Located on a hill with magnificent sea views. The …

Properties features in Costa del Maresme, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir