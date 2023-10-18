Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Costa del Maresme, Spain

3 room apartment in Costa del Maresme, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
A modern residential complex under construction in the city of El Masnow on the Costa…
€345,000
3 room apartment in Costa del Maresme, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A modern residential complex in the first line of the sea is under construction in th…
€309,500
4 room apartment in Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 room apartment
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
A modern residential complex in the first line of the sea is under construction in the city…
€411,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Modern residential apartment complex in the city of Sant Paul de Mar in 250 mq. from the se…
€195,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments in a new residential complex in the centre of Mataro on the Mar coast Dista…
€237,757
4 room apartment with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
New complex under construction in Arenice de Mar on Costa Ma coast Distance to the se…
€255,200
3 room apartment with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
New complex under construction in Arenice de Mar on Costa Mares coast M. Distance to the…
€210,900
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Apartments in modern inhabited complex at construction stage in the city of Mongat on the co…
€297,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments in modern inhabited complex at construction stage in the city of Mongat on the co…
€358,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Atiko-dupleks in the downtown Pineda de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelona 55 km and d…
€280,000
4 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Apartments in modern inhabited complex at construction stage in the city of Mongat on the co…
€555,000
5 room apartment in Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 room apartment
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
The Apartment duplex in the city of Malgrat de Mar on the coast to Marezma. Total area is 17…
€348,000

Properties features in Costa del Maresme, Spain

