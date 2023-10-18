Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Spain
  4. Costa del Garraf
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Costa del Garraf, Spain

9 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Townhouse 100 meters from the sea in the city of Gavamar on the Costa Garraf. Barcelona cit…
€1,03M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Townhouse in Kang Bow district of Casteldefels on Costa D coast arra. distance to the…
€531,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 182 m²
Townhouse overlooking the sea in the Luminets district of Casteldefels on the Costa D…
€700,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 179 m²
Townhouse in the Luminettes district of Casteldefels on the Costa Ga coast Distance to…
€660,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with air conditioning in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with air conditioning
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Townhouse in 100 meters from the sea in the city of Gavamar on the coast Costa Garraf. Dista…
€890,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
€2,45M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
€2,35M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
€2,25M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 336 m²
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
€2,20M

Properties features in Costa del Garraf, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
