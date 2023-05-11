Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Costa del Garraf

Pool Residential properties for sale in Costa del Garraf, Spain

3 properties total found
6 room house in Costa del Garraf, Spain
6 room house
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 362 m²
€ 1,200,000
5 room house in Costa del Garraf, Spain
5 room house
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 465 m²
€ 848,000
3 room house in Costa del Garraf, Spain
3 room house
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
€ 900,000

Properties features in Costa del Garraf, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir