Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Costa Blanca

Pool Residential properties for sale in Costa Blanca, Spain

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
€ 235,000
Apartment on the lower floor in the urbanization of La Florida, Oriuela Costa. Salon, kitch…
3 room house in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room house
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€ 340,000

Properties features in Costa Blanca, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir