Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Condos

Condos for sale in Spain

in Santa Pola
104
in Castell-Platja d Aro
46
in San Pedro del Pinatar
70
in Adeje
102
in San Javier
40
in Arona
83
in Sant Joan d Alacant
46
in Elx Elche
38
Show more
Condo To archive
Clear all
28 properties total found
Condo 8 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 8 rooms
Alicante, Spain
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 350,000
Casamayor offers you the opportunity to live in a first-class residential area on PAU 5. A s…
Condo 12 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 12 rooms
Alicante, Spain
12 Number of rooms 4 bath 223 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 1,049,000
Exclusive luxury apartment with 223 m² built and 4 bedrooms facing the Esplanade of Spa…
Condo 7 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 7 rooms
Alicante, Spain
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent house in the heart of the town of San Juan, whi…
Condo 13 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 13 rooms
Alicante, Spain
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 279 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 998,000
For sale magnificent house of 279 m2 built in the Esplanade of Spain For sale magnificent…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 398,000
We present you this excellent house for sale located in one of the most impeccable and prote…
Condo 9 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 9 rooms
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale impeccable apartment with 3 bedrooms in Benalua. Magnificent apartment for sale …
Condo 9 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 9 rooms
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 325,000
Housing in Avda. Óscar Esplá -CAM Building- With garage and storage room inclu…
Condo 11 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 11 rooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 305,000
For sale large house to reform with 3 bedrooms next to Maisonnave Magnificent third floor…
Condo 11 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 11 rooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms 2 bath 159 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 350,000
Bright and spacious apartment with garage (optional) next to the Market We present this b…
Condo 9 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 9 rooms
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 199,000
For sale fantastic apartment in the center to reform For sale magnificent apartment on th…
Condo 10 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 10 rooms
Alicante, Spain
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 137 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 199,000
Spacious 3-bedroom house next to the Central Market We present this fantastic apartment r…
Condo 11 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 11 rooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms 3 bath 183 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 420,000
Bright and spacious apartment with garage and storage room in the center. We present you …
Condo 8 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 8 rooms
Alicante, Spain
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Casamayor presents you with this beautiful house, located on the seventh floor of his buildi…
Condo 6 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 6 rooms
Alicante, Spain
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Casamayor presents to you this beautiful house, located on the fourth floor of the building …
Condo 9 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 9 rooms
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 350,000
Bright and spacious apartment undergoing reform in the center We present you this bright …
Condo 11 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 11 rooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 268,000
134 m ² and 3 bedroom house in the heart of the city Located in the heart of the cit…
Condo 5 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 5 rooms
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale, a house transformed into a commercial office with a privileged situation in Alican…
Condo 9 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 9 rooms
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale magnificent house with sea views in the heart of Alicante For sale a magnificent…
Condo 10 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 10 rooms
Alicante, Spain
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 179,000
Large 3-bedroom house near the CC Plaza Mar We present you this fantastic apartment ready…
Condo 5 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 172 m² 5 Floor
€ 320,000
If you want to carry out a project based on updating or reform that allows you to obtain an …
Condo 2 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 151 m² 1 Floor
€ 259,000
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents this magnificent apartment for sale in the city center. T…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 112 m² 2 Floor
€ 249,000
In a privileged location and surrounded by carefully maintained gardens, we present you this…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 134 m²
€ 340,000
Brand new housing has been worked with magnificent qualities and with exquisite taste. Takin…
Condo 11 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 11 rooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 269,000
For sale perfect apartment with 4 bedrooms in the center of Alicante  A magnificent …
Condo 11 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 11 rooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms 3 bath 211 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 580,000
Luxury home with exceptional location in the center of Alicante  We present this spe…
Condo 9 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 9 rooms
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 525,000
Bright and spacious apartment with comprehensive reform in the center     …
Condo 7 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 7 rooms
Alicante, Spain
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 119 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 425,000
Spectacular apartment with design reform in the center  We present to you this spect…
Condo 7 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 7 rooms
Alicante, Spain
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 275,000
For sale fantastic newly renovated apartment brand new  We present you this magnific…

Properties features in Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir