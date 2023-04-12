UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Chalets
Seaview Chalets for Sale in Spain
in Estepona
112
in Lower Empordà
173
in Denia
160
in Extremadura
89
in Teulada
202
in Almoradi
178
in Santa Pola
76
in Benissa
179
in Castell-Platja d Aro
99
in San Pedro del Pinatar
76
in Adeje
42
in San Javier
67
in Arona
23
in Sant Joan d Alacant
49
in Elx Elche
50
in Community of Madrid
13
in el Campello
66
in Torre Pacheco
57
in Los Alcazares
68
in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
12
Chalet
16 properties total found
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath
463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath
1 355 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
98 m²
€ 261,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 263,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
4 bath
143 m²
€ 339,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
94 m²
€ 319,950
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 bath
111 m²
€ 324,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 bath
123 m²
€ 469,000
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 bath
166 m²
€ 685,000
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
133 m²
€ 545,000
Chalet
Spain, Spain
€ 1,400,000
Estate for reconstruction on the coast of Costa Brava, Catalonia. The estate is located in S…
Chalet
Barcelona, Spain
1 774 m²
€ 14,000,000
The stunning mansion is located in an elite area of Barcelona, Spain. The total area of the …
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Spain, Spain
497 m²
€ 1,000,000
A wonderful fully furnished mansion of two apartments is located on the banks of Torrevieha.…
Chalet
Tias, Spain
8 m²
€ 850,000
Beautiful mansion with panoramic sea views in Tias, Canary Islands The house has 8 bedrooms…
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
456 m²
€ 4,500,000
Luxury estate in southern Spain, in the prestigious urbanization of La Zagaleta, quite near …
Chalet 12 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
700 m²
€ 2,100,000
The stunning estate is located in the privileged area of Malaga, Spain. Indescribable views …
Properties features in Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
