Seaview Chalets for Sale in Spain

16 properties total found
Chalet 4 bedroomsin la Nucia, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath 463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath 1 355 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 98 m²
€ 261,000
Chalet 3 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 263,000
Chalet 3 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
4 bath 143 m²
€ 339,000
Chalet 3 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 319,950
Chalet 3 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 111 m²
€ 324,000
Chalet 3 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 123 m²
€ 469,000
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 bath 166 m²
€ 685,000
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 133 m²
€ 545,000
Chaletin Spain, Spain
Chalet
Spain, Spain
€ 1,400,000
Estate for reconstruction on the coast of Costa Brava, Catalonia. The estate is located in S…
Chaletin Barcelona, Spain
Chalet
Barcelona, Spain
1 774 m²
€ 14,000,000
The stunning mansion is located in an elite area of Barcelona, Spain. The total area of the …
Chalet 7 bedroomsin Spain, Spain
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Spain, Spain
497 m²
€ 1,000,000
A wonderful fully furnished mansion of two apartments is located on the banks of Torrevieha.…
Chaletin Tias, Spain
Chalet
Tias, Spain
8 m²
€ 850,000
Beautiful mansion with panoramic sea views in Tias, Canary Islands The house has 8 bedrooms…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
456 m²
€ 4,500,000
Luxury estate in southern Spain, in the prestigious urbanization of La Zagaleta, quite near …
Chalet 12 bedroomsin Malaga, Spain
Chalet 12 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
700 m²
€ 2,100,000
The stunning estate is located in the privileged area of Malaga, Spain. Indescribable views …

Properties features in Spain

