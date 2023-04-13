Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

Selva
11
Baix Llobregat
7
Martorell
6
Garraf
3
Lloret de Mar
3
Maresme
3
Sant Antoni
3
Sitges
3
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
New villa in the city of Polop. The city of Polop is a small town in the suburbs of Benidorm…
2 room apartmentin Valencian Community, Spain
2 room apartment
Valencian Community, Spain
1 bath 75 m²
€ 119,374
Investments! Apartment in the area of El Cabanyal on a quiet street near the central market …
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 170,000
The new project and locateded in Oriuela Costa (Alicante). In total 100 Apartments in 3 bui…
4 room housein Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
200 m²
€ 693,849
2 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 199,949
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN EL RASO, GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA~ ~ New Build residential complex of mo…
Villa 3 room villain Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
4 bath 150 m²
€ 593,020
5 room housein Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 563 m²
€ 1,138,966
The modern house in Premiya-de-Dalt on the coast Maresm. Year of construction of 2004. Dista…
2 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
1 bath 63 m²
€ 149,556
Housein Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
House
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
300 m²
€ 400,000
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 256,445
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
3 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 535,500
Apartment for sale in General Marvá 3, Alicante This beautiful apartment has 3 bedrooms and …
Villa 4 room villain Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 364 m² Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
The offer is difficult to refuse! Incredibly beautiful country house and constructed by t…

