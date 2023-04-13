UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Catalonia, Spain
Selva
11
Baix Llobregat
7
Martorell
6
Garraf
3
Lloret de Mar
3
Maresme
3
Sant Antoni
3
Sitges
3
Tossa de Mar
3
Calonge i Sant Antoni
2
Girones
2
Barcelona
1
Barcelones
1
Calonge
1
Girona
1
Moianes
1
Palafrugell
1
Roses
1
Sant Feliu de Guixols
1
Upper Empordà
1
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
New villa in the city of Polop. The city of Polop is a small town in the suburbs of Benidorm…
2 room apartment
Valencian Community, Spain
1 bath
75 m²
€ 119,374
Investments! Apartment in the area of El Cabanyal on a quiet street near the central market …
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 170,000
The new project and locateded in Oriuela Costa (Alicante). In total 100 Apartments in 3 bui…
4 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
200 m²
€ 693,849
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 199,949
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN EL RASO, GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA~ ~ New Build residential complex of mo…
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
4 bath
150 m²
€ 593,020
5 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
563 m²
€ 1,138,966
The modern house in Premiya-de-Dalt on the coast Maresm. Year of construction of 2004. Dista…
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
1 bath
63 m²
€ 149,556
House
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
300 m²
€ 400,000
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 256,445
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 535,500
Apartment for sale in General Marvá 3, Alicante This beautiful apartment has 3 bedrooms and …
Villa 4 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath
364 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
The offer is difficult to refuse! Incredibly beautiful country house and constructed by t…
Properties features in Catalonia, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map