Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Arenys de Mar
3
Blanes
2
Cassa de la Selva
2
l Escala
2
Sils
2
Valles Occidental
2
Baix Ebre
1
Baix Penedes
1
Show more
155 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
7 room housein Pals, Spain
7 room house
Pals, Spain
632 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
We offer you a luxurious estate located in a pine forest in the vicinity of the medieval Cat…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 187 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 349 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 103 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 360,000
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious area of the Playa de Aro Yacht Cl…
4 room housein Girones, Spain
4 room house
Girones, Spain
400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,450,000
5 room housein Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
5 room house
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
465 m²
€ 1,090,000
5 room housein Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
463 m²
€ 950,000
5 room housein Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
418 m²
€ 1,050,000
5 room housein Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
532 m²
€ 1,380,000
5 room housein Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
635 m²
€ 1,450,000
4 room housein Arenys de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
376 m²
€ 670,000
3 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
4 room housein Canyelles, Spain
4 room house
Canyelles, Spain
5 Number of rooms 453 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 905,000
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 326 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,270,000
For sale there is a 5 bedroom house located in the prestigious Mas Sais district of Sagaro, …
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
268 m² Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
A cozy house for a large family located in the Vilar d & rsquo urbanization; Aro, a 15-minut…
4 room housein Torre Valentina, Spain
4 room house
Torre Valentina, Spain
5 Number of rooms 425 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,790,000
New modern 4-bedroom villa, built on a virtually flat plot in the quiet and prestigious Torr…
4 room housein Serra Brava, Spain
4 room house
Serra Brava, Spain
8 Number of rooms 696 m² Number of floors 3
€ 720,000
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 119 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 420,000
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
4 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
206 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 101 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 650,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with a wonderful view of the sand…
1 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 205,000
Cozy apartment with 1 bedroom in the 1st. Floor of the building in a beautiful closed, spars…
5 room housein Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5 room house
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,150,000
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
5 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
457 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
A lovely home for a large family in a quiet, peaceful green urbanization in the municipality…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
374 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
4 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 1,850,000
Apartment with sea and city views in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal Mar - Illa d…

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir