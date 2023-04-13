UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Catalonia, Spain
Blanes
2
Cassa de la Selva
2
Sils
2
Valles Occidental
2
Baix Ebre
1
Baix Penedes
1
Castelldefels
1
Corbera de Llobregat
1
Cunit
1
Esplugues de Llobregat
1
Gava
1
la Bisbal d Emporda
1
Lleida
1
Pla de l Estany
1
Porqueres
1
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres
1
Sant Cugat del Valles
1
Segarra
1
Segria
1
Tarragones
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
126 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
349 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
156 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 1,325,000
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
4 room house
Canyelles, Spain
5 Number of rooms
453 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 905,000
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath
3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath
800 m²
€ 1,690,000
The house is located between two towns on the Costa Brava Playa de Aro and Calonge. A few mi…
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath
5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
House
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 800,000
Country house in ruins with 6000m2 of land expandable up to 1500m2 of roof with sea views on…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
Villa 9 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
6 000 m²
€ 8,610,000
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very f…
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
1 300 m²
€ 8,500,000
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath
3 717 m²
€ 8,000,000
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
268 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
A cozy house for a large family located in the Vilar d & rsquo urbanization; Aro, a 15-minut…
4 room house
Torre Valentina, Spain
5 Number of rooms
425 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
320 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,790,000
New modern 4-bedroom villa, built on a virtually flat plot in the quiet and prestigious Torr…
4 room house
Serra Brava, Spain
8 Number of rooms
696 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 720,000
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
8 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
435 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 494,000
For sale is a spacious house for reconstruction in the beautiful green, quiet area of Fenals…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
119 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 420,000
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
206 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms
101 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 650,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with a wonderful view of the sand…
5 room house
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
411 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,150,000
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
523 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
374 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
7 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
208 m²
Price on request
Complete building in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols, in the heart of the Costa Brava. Loc…
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
833 m²
€ 1,695,000
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of Treumal. Urbanization locat…
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
9 m²
€ 3,500,000
Imposing farmhouse with 10 hectares of semi-flat and fenced land located in Sant Feliu de Gu…
3 room house
Calonge, Spain
2 bath
635 m²
€ 450,000
Villa located in Calonge, province of Girona, just 5 minutes by car to the beaches of Sant A…
Apartment 4 bathrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 bath
480 m²
€ 1,000,000
These 3 premises in Lloret de Mar are located in the very center of the town and right in fr…
9 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
1 300 m²
€ 1,900,000
Old hotel in the town of Platja d’aro, on the seafront next to the promenade. With a constru…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
€ 787,500
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Catalonia, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map