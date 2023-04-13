Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

Blanes
2
Cassa de la Selva
2
Sils
2
Valles Occidental
2
Baix Ebre
1
Baix Penedes
1
Castelldefels
1
Corbera de Llobregat
1
126 properties total found
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 349 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 156 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,325,000
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
4 room housein Canyelles, Spain
4 room house
Canyelles, Spain
5 Number of rooms 453 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 905,000
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath 3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
Villa 4 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath 800 m²
€ 1,690,000
The house is located between two towns on the Costa Brava Playa de Aro and Calonge. A few mi…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
House
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 800,000
Country house in ruins with 6000m2 of land expandable up to 1500m2 of roof with sea views on…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
Villa 9 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 6 000 m²
€ 8,610,000
  Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very f…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 1 300 m²
€ 8,500,000
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 3 717 m²
€ 8,000,000
  Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
268 m² Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
A cozy house for a large family located in the Vilar d & rsquo urbanization; Aro, a 15-minut…
4 room housein Torre Valentina, Spain
4 room house
Torre Valentina, Spain
5 Number of rooms 425 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,790,000
New modern 4-bedroom villa, built on a virtually flat plot in the quiet and prestigious Torr…
4 room housein Serra Brava, Spain
4 room house
Serra Brava, Spain
8 Number of rooms 696 m² Number of floors 3
€ 720,000
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
8 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
435 m² Number of floors 2
€ 494,000
For sale is a spacious house for reconstruction in the beautiful green, quiet area of Fenals…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 119 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 420,000
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
4 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
206 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 101 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 650,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with a wonderful view of the sand…
5 room housein Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5 room house
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,150,000
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
374 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
7 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 208 m²
Price on request
Complete building in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols, in the heart of the Costa Brava. Loc…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 833 m²
€ 1,695,000
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of ​​Treumal. Urbanization locat…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 9 m²
€ 3,500,000
Imposing farmhouse with 10 hectares of semi-flat and fenced land located in Sant Feliu de Gu…
3 room housein Calonge, Spain
3 room house
Calonge, Spain
2 bath 635 m²
€ 450,000
Villa located in Calonge, province of Girona, just 5 minutes by car to the beaches of Sant A…
Apartment 4 bathroomsin Lloret de Mar, Spain
Apartment 4 bathrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 bath 480 m²
€ 1,000,000
These 3 premises in Lloret de Mar are located in the very center of the town and right in fr…
9 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 1 300 m²
€ 1,900,000
Old hotel in the town of Platja d’aro, on the seafront next to the promenade. With a constru…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 787,500
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…

