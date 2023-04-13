UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Catalonia, Spain
43 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 Number of rooms
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
268 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
A cozy house for a large family located in the Vilar d & rsquo urbanization; Aro, a 15-minut…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
320 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,790,000
New modern 4-bedroom villa, built on a virtually flat plot in the quiet and prestigious Torr…
4 room house
Serra Brava, Spain
8 Number of rooms
696 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 720,000
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
206 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
5 room house
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
411 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,150,000
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
5 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
457 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
A lovely home for a large family in a quiet, peaceful green urbanization in the municipality…
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
320 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Modern 4-bedroom villa located in the elite urbanization of Mas Vil & agrave ;, 15 minutes w…
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
468 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
A modern and comfortable house with all the comforts and sea views, located in the prestigio…
6 room house
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
672 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
Spacious 3-storey house with 6 bedrooms and sea views in the prestigious urbanization Puig S…
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
404 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 540,000
A modern house with indoor pool and sea views in the quiet green area of Mas Palli in the mu…
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
234 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
Private house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and sea views, located in the quiet urbanizat…
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
281 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
A beautiful country house in a quiet and green area in the municipality of Kalonge, on the c…
3 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
224 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 730,000
The magnificent and comfortable three-story house for permanent residence is located in the …
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
203 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 499,000
The large house with a tower suitable for year-round living is located in the quiet and envi…
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
509 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
746 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,395,000
A chic three-story villa with mountain and valley views is located in the residence of Les T…
8 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
550 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,000
A spacious estate on a large plot of land is located in San Feliu de Guislos, within walking…
5 room house
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
425 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,550,000
The modern, spacious villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Santa Mar & iacute;…
5 room house
Palafrugell, Spain
443 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
386 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
184 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Villa Valentine & ndash; a comfortable beautiful one-story house with up to 8 people and loc…
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
583 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
This impressive villa is located in the urbanization of Torre Valentine in San Anthony de Ca…
7 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
587 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,650,000
This spacious villa is located on the border of the cities of Playa de Aro and San Antonio d…
5 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
473 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
Magnificent classic-style villa with panoramic sea views in the prestigious urbanization of …
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
467 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,330,000
A modern two-story house with wonderful sea views is located in the quiet area of San Feliu …
5 room house
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
476 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
The panoramic villa is located on the prestigious urbanization of Santa Maria de Llorell in …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
