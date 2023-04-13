Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Garraf
4
Sitges
4
Arenys de Mar
3
Blanes
2
Calonge
2
Cassa de la Selva
2
Roses
2
Sils
2
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
122 properties total found
7 room housein Pals, Spain
7 room house
Pals, Spain
632 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
We offer you a luxurious estate located in a pine forest in the vicinity of the medieval Cat…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 187 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 349 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
4 room housein Girones, Spain
4 room house
Girones, Spain
400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,450,000
5 room housein Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
5 room house
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
465 m²
€ 1,090,000
5 room housein Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
463 m²
€ 950,000
5 room housein Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
418 m²
€ 1,050,000
5 room housein Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
532 m²
€ 1,380,000
5 room housein Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
635 m²
€ 1,450,000
4 room housein Arenys de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
376 m²
€ 670,000
3 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
4 room housein Canyelles, Spain
4 room house
Canyelles, Spain
5 Number of rooms 453 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 905,000
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 326 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,270,000
For sale there is a 5 bedroom house located in the prestigious Mas Sais district of Sagaro, …
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
268 m² Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
A cozy house for a large family located in the Vilar d & rsquo urbanization; Aro, a 15-minut…
4 room housein Torre Valentina, Spain
4 room house
Torre Valentina, Spain
5 Number of rooms 425 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,790,000
New modern 4-bedroom villa, built on a virtually flat plot in the quiet and prestigious Torr…
4 room housein Serra Brava, Spain
4 room house
Serra Brava, Spain
8 Number of rooms 696 m² Number of floors 3
€ 720,000
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
4 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
206 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
5 room housein Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5 room house
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,150,000
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
5 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
457 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
A lovely home for a large family in a quiet, peaceful green urbanization in the municipality…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
374 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
5 room housein Costa Brava, Spain
5 room house
Costa Brava, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 296 m²
€ 750,000
House with sea views in the urbanization of Blanes - Santa Cristina. Distance to the city c…
5 room housein Costa Brava, Spain
5 room house
Costa Brava, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m²
€ 445,000
House in the urbanization of the city of Lloret de Mar - Rock Gross. Distance to the center…
6 room housein Costa del Garraf, Spain
6 room house
Costa del Garraf, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 362 m²
€ 1,200,000
House with panoramic views of the sea and the city in the city of Gava. Barcelona city cen…
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Modern 4-bedroom villa located in the elite urbanization of Mas Vil & agrave ;, 15 minutes w…
4 room housein Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
468 m² Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
A modern and comfortable house with all the comforts and sea views, located in the prestigio…
6 room housein Castell d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell d Aro, Spain
626 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
For sale old Catalan masia in the heart of the city of Castel d & rsquo; Aro, the coast of t…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
199 m² Number of floors 3
€ 440,000
Town house for sale in a closed complex of 20 houses in San Feliu de Guislos on the Costa Br…

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir