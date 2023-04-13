Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 349 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
4 room housein Canyelles, Spain
4 room house
Canyelles, Spain
5 Number of rooms 453 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 905,000
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath 3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
Villa 4 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath 800 m²
€ 1,690,000
The house is located between two towns on the Costa Brava Playa de Aro and Calonge. A few mi…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
House
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 800,000
Country house in ruins with 6000m2 of land expandable up to 1500m2 of roof with sea views on…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
Villa 9 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 6 000 m²
€ 8,610,000
  Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very f…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 1 300 m²
€ 8,500,000
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 3 717 m²
€ 8,000,000
  Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
268 m² Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
A cozy house for a large family located in the Vilar d & rsquo urbanization; Aro, a 15-minut…
4 room housein Torre Valentina, Spain
4 room house
Torre Valentina, Spain
5 Number of rooms 425 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,790,000
New modern 4-bedroom villa, built on a virtually flat plot in the quiet and prestigious Torr…
4 room housein Serra Brava, Spain
4 room house
Serra Brava, Spain
8 Number of rooms 696 m² Number of floors 3
€ 720,000
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
8 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
435 m² Number of floors 2
€ 494,000
For sale is a spacious house for reconstruction in the beautiful green, quiet area of Fenals…
4 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
206 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
5 room housein Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5 room house
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,150,000
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
374 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 833 m²
€ 1,695,000
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of ​​Treumal. Urbanization locat…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 9 m²
€ 3,500,000
Imposing farmhouse with 10 hectares of semi-flat and fenced land located in Sant Feliu de Gu…
3 room housein Calonge, Spain
3 room house
Calonge, Spain
2 bath 635 m²
€ 450,000
Villa located in Calonge, province of Girona, just 5 minutes by car to the beaches of Sant A…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 600 m²
€ 1,350,000
New construction house in S’Agaró (Costa Brava), less than 1km from Sant Pol beach and with …
4 room housein Costa Brava, Spain
4 room house
Costa Brava, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 278 m²
€ 1,431,675
House in a prestigious urbanization called La Montgoda, the city of Lloret de Mar on the Co…
4 room housein Costa Brava, Spain
4 room house
Costa Brava, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 281 m²
€ 1,200,000
Modern house in the urbanization of La Tortuga, the city of Lloret de Mar on the coast of C…
Villa 3 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 918 m²
€ 1,350,000
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
6 room housein Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 Number of rooms 7 bath 815 m²
€ 2,600,000
House in the area of Sant Berger, Teia, with all amenities, equipment and materials of the …
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 780 m²
€ 650,000
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
Villa 5 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 bath 1 825 m²
€ 1,935,000
Luxury villa located in the town of Begur. Within a guarded urbanization surrounded by the “…
Villa 6 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 bath 800 m²
€ 1,550,000
Large newly built luxury villa in the quiet urbanization of Treumal, a few minutes from the …

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

