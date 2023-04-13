Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Lower Empordà
58
Castell-Platja d Aro
46
Sant Antoni
10
Baix Llobregat
5
Upper Empordà
5
Barcelones
4
Martorell
4
Barcelona
3
Apartment
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 103 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 360,000
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious area of the Playa de Aro Yacht Cl…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 119 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 420,000
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 101 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 650,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with a wonderful view of the sand…
1 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 205,000
Cozy apartment with 1 bedroom in the 1st. Floor of the building in a beautiful closed, spars…
4 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 1,850,000
Apartment with sea and city views in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal Mar - Illa d…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
144 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 450,000
Total penthouse area & Ndash; 144 m2. Terrace area & mdash; 28 m2 covered and 36 m2 open. b…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 89 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 350,000
Cozy apartment & ndash; penthouse (atic) with three bedrooms and a wonderful open roof terra…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
133 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 550,000
Fantastic apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 terraces, located in the Playa de Aro yacht club, …
1 room apartmentin Lloret de Mar, Spain
1 room apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
43 m² 1 Floor
€ 85,000
Well renovated apartment in the center of Lloret de Mar, 100 meters from the sea and the tow…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
73 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 390,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with beautiful views of the sandy…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
129 m²
€ 995,000
Apartments are located in Las Velas & mdash; one of the most fantastic residential complexes…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 1,400,000
Apartment in the first line of the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of t…
1 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
1 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m²
€ 999,000
Apartment in the first line with sea views in one of the best complexes of the Diagon…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m²
€ 1,800,000
Apartment in the first line with sea views in one of the best complexes of the Diagon…
4 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m²
€ 1,365,000
Apartment in the first line with sea views in one of the best complexes of the Diagon…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 176 m²
€ 1,522,500
Apartment with sea and city views in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal Mar - …
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 149 m²
€ 1,500,000
Apartment overlooking the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal Mar…
4 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m²
€ 955,500
Apartment overlooking the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal Mar…
2 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
2 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 1,090,000
Apartment overlooking the courtyard in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal Mar area -…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 1,300,000
Apartment overlooking the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of the Diagon…
4 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 930,000
Apartment in the first line overlooking the sea in one of the best complexes of Diagon…
4 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 1,375,000
Apartment overlooking the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of the Diagon…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
105 m²
€ 630,000
Beautiful apartment in Barcelona, Catalonia On an area of 105 sq.m. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathro…
4 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m²
€ 1,300,000
Stylish apartment overlooking the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of the…
2 room apartmentin Girones, Spain
2 room apartment
Girones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 490,000
For sale modern apartments in a renowned golf resort in Spain, Girona Modern apartments …
2 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
2 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 562,050
Apartments in one of the best complexes of the district Diagonal Maher - Illa del Cel in the…
1 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
1 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 355,050
Apartments in one of the best complexes of Diagonal Mar district - Illa del Cel in Bar…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m²
€ 1,900,000
The stylish Apartment with a panoramic view of the sea in one of the best complexes of the …

