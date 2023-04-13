Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

24 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 156 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,325,000
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 119 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 420,000
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 101 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 650,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with a wonderful view of the sand…
7 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 208 m²
Price on request
Complete building in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols, in the heart of the Costa Brava. Loc…
Apartment 4 bathroomsin Lloret de Mar, Spain
Apartment 4 bathrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 bath 480 m²
€ 1,000,000
These 3 premises in Lloret de Mar are located in the very center of the town and right in fr…
9 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 1 300 m²
€ 1,900,000
Old hotel in the town of Platja d’aro, on the seafront next to the promenade. With a constru…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 787,500
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 680,000
Impeccable apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, on the same promenade with beautiful vie…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
133 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 550,000
Fantastic apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 terraces, located in the Playa de Aro yacht club, …
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
73 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 390,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with beautiful views of the sandy…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
129 m²
€ 995,000
Apartments are located in Las Velas & mdash; one of the most fantastic residential complexes…
1 room apartmentin Roda de Bera, Spain
1 room apartment
Roda de Bera, Spain
1 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
Magnificient loft duplex for sale in Roda de Barà (Costa Dorada, Tarragona). It is furnished…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
215 m²
€ 1,580,000
The excellent two-storey penthouse is located in the elite district of Barcelona, Spain. Tot…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
315 m²
€ 3,600,000
The exclusive penthouse is located next to Plaza Catalunya, Barcelona. The chic 315 sqm two-…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
105 m²
€ 1,290,000
These beautiful apartments with amazing sea and Barcelona views are located in Diagonal Mar…
4 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
250 m²
€ 2,575,000
The stylish apartment with stunning sea views is located in the prestigious modern complex i…
5 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
5 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
700 m²
€ 4,250,000
Luxurious apartments, with magnificent sea and city views, are close to Turo Park in Barcel…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
125 m²
€ 1,100,000
The beautiful apartment with a large terrace and sea view is located in one of the best comp…
2 room apartmentin Roses, Spain
2 room apartment
Roses, Spain
60 m²
€ 399,000
Beautiful apartment located in Rosas, Spain. In the apartment with an area of 60 sq.m. 2 bed…
3 room apartmentin Roses, Spain
3 room apartment
Roses, Spain
81 m²
€ 309,000
Beautiful apartment overlooking the sea is located in the center of Rosas, Spain. The apartm…
2 room apartmentin Costa Brava, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Brava, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 255,000
Sea view apartment in Begur on the Costa coast Brava Distance to Barcelona centre 130…
3 room apartmentin Barcelones, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelones, Spain
5 Number of rooms 175 m²
€ 2,900,000
We offer you refined apartment located on the first line of the sea in Barcelona The res…
2 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
2 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 426,000
Apartments in the new complex at the stage of construction directly from the developer i…

