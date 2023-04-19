Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Castile and León

Residential properties for sale in Castile and León, Spain

1 property total found
Villa Villain Martin Miguel, Spain
Villa Villa
Martin Miguel, Spain
730 m²
€ 4,900,000
Luxurious villa with panoramic sea views in San Miguel, Ibiza . The area of the house - 730…

Properties features in Castile and León, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir