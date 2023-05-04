Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Castellón de la Plana, Spain

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
4 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
3 bath 187 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 241,800
Elegant property with a stunning view of mountains. Thanks to the design project appear…
3 room house in Cartagena, Spain
3 room house
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 256,453
9 room house in Spain, Spain
9 room house
Spain, Spain
11 Number of rooms
Price on request
Exclusive renovated XIV century estate with its private territory of 23.9 hectares. A sec…
3 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 282,390
Apartment with sea views in Los Arenales del Sol, Elche. The apartment consists of 3 bedroom…
Villa 4 room villa in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath 523 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,390,000
New villa with modern concept, functional style and exceptional design. The project was deve…
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 154 m²
€ 363,217
Villa 4 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
€ 386,946
Villa 4 room villa in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 235 m² Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
The great house in the Mediterranean style and oriented to South side in the quiet district…
Villa 4 room villa in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 434 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale a magnificent villa with fantastic sea views in Havea. The house was built in 2006…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² Number of floors 2
€ 229,900
2 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 357,748
For sale a beautiful high-quality apartment in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar complex in t…
3 room apartment in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m²
€ 543,009
Spacious two-level penthouse with views of the golf course La Quinta, sea and mountai…

