Pool Residential properties for sale in Castello Castellon, Spain

la Plana Alta
5
el Baix Maestrat
1
Villa 9 room villain Spain, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Spain, Spain
1 500 m²
€ 13,529,884
This unique villa is on a magnificent flat plot of 6000qm . in the quiet area of the exclus…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 75 m²
€ 101,945
2 beds townhouse near the beach in Gran Alacant. Off plan townhouses with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms…
Villa 5 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath 400 m²
€ 999,800
Exclusive offer! Villa in Spain in a modern style with panoramic views of the valley in Jave…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 497 m²
€ 2,065,000
Modern villa in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca It is distributed over several floors, in open …
2 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 71 m²
€ 170,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 147 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, Aircon…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Teulada, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
3 bath 415 m² Number of floors 2
€ 580,000
A comfortable country house with charming types near Morayra. Planning is thought very wel…
6 room housein Costa Blanca, Spain
6 room house
Costa Blanca, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 173 m²
€ 318,033
3 room townhousein Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 93 m²
€ 155,000
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,100,000
Chic house in the prestigious Treumal area. The modern Mediterranean-style house will appeal…
3 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
103 m²
€ 343,146
2 room apartmentin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath
€ 129,900
1 room apartmentin Costa Blanca, Spain
1 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 115,731

