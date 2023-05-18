Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Castello Castellon

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Castello Castellon, Spain

la Plana Alta
5
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 98,346
We are pleased to offer you this wonderful DUPLEX PENTHOUSE in NUEVA TORREVIEJA less than 1k…
2 room apartment in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
€ 434,242
Luxurious and spacious apartment with garden, modern style, south orientation, southw…
3 room townhouse in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€ 262,539
VILLA IN URBANIZATION NEAR THE SEA~ ~ Two-storey semi-detached villa with solarium, 3 bedroo…
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
€ 940,000
Luxury villas with sea views in Finestrat, Costa Blanca This project benefits from an except…
3 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
€ 350,898
5 room house in Benahavis, Spain
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 557 m²
€ 3,350,000
A brand new villa with sea views in Los Flamingo! The villa is located in Los - Flamingo, c…
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
€ 307,970
Independent Villas of 195.34 m2 and plots with private pool and private parking.&nbsp; H…
6 room house in Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
€ 695,000
House in the urbanization of Mas Vila with chic sea views House: 412 m2 Plot: 1300 m2. Consi…
Villa 4 room villa in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 426 m²
€ 1,203,080
Villas in a new residential complex, consisting of two floors, a solarium and an internal ga…
3 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 115
€ 182,714
Adosado ubicado en una zona tranquila, cerca de colegio bilingüe Elians, con la vistas …
2 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€ 194,749
The apartments consist of 2 double bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen and a spacious living ro…
3 room house in Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€ 686,758
Lovely villa in a great location overlooking Montgo and the sea. The villa is designed on an…

