Apartments for sale in Castello Castellon, Spain

2 room apartmentin Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
2 room apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 137 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 338,851
2 room apartmentin Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
2 room apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 169,900
2 room apartmentin Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
2 room apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 246,878
We offer you an apartment in the very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located i…
1 room apartmentin Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
1 room apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/10 Floor
€ 166,038
Apartment in a very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located in Oropesa del Mar …
3 room apartmentin Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 room apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 199,900
Apartment in a very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located in Oropesa del Mar …

