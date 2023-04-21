Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

40 properties total found
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 187 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
3 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 349 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 103 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 360,000
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious area of the Playa de Aro Yacht Cl…
5 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 326 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,270,000
For sale there is a 5 bedroom house located in the prestigious Mas Sais district of Sagaro, …
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
5 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
268 m² Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
A cozy house for a large family located in the Vilar d & rsquo urbanization; Aro, a 15-minut…
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,790,000
New modern 4-bedroom villa, built on a virtually flat plot in the quiet and prestigious Torr…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 119 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 420,000
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
1 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 205,000
Cozy apartment with 1 bedroom in the 1st. Floor of the building in a beautiful closed, spars…
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
374 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
144 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 450,000
Total penthouse area & Ndash; 144 m2. Terrace area & mdash; 28 m2 covered and 36 m2 open. b…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 89 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 350,000
Cozy apartment & ndash; penthouse (atic) with three bedrooms and a wonderful open roof terra…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
133 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 550,000
Fantastic apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 terraces, located in the Playa de Aro yacht club, …
3 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
199 m² Number of floors 3
€ 440,000
Town house for sale in a closed complex of 20 houses in San Feliu de Guislos on the Costa Br…
3 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
185 m² Number of floors 3
€ 490,000
Cozy two-story town house in a closed elite residential complex with pool in the Playa de Ar…
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
472 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,350,000
New 4-bedroom villa located 100 meters from the Cala Rovira beach in Playa de Aro, one of th…
3 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
234 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
Private house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and sea views, located in the quiet urbanizat…
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
339 m² Number of floors 3
€ 930,000
A separate three-story house, within walking distance of the beaches, is located in the quie…
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
129 m² Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
Townhouse in a closed complex with shared pool a short distance from the beach of Playa de A…
6 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
509 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
129 m²
€ 995,000
Apartments are located in Las Velas & mdash; one of the most fantastic residential complexes…
8 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,000
A spacious estate on a large plot of land is located in San Feliu de Guislos, within walking…
3 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
184 m² Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Villa Valentine & ndash; a comfortable beautiful one-story house with up to 8 people and loc…
5 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
689 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
205 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,800,000
7 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
587 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,650,000
This spacious villa is located on the border of the cities of Playa de Aro and San Antonio d…
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
467 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,330,000
A modern two-story house with wonderful sea views is located in the quiet area of San Feliu …
