Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

48 properties total found
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
202 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,090,000
Three-level house with 4 bedrooms and magnificent sea views, located in the urbanization of …
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 349 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 156 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,325,000
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath 3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
House
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 800,000
Country house in ruins with 6000m2 of land expandable up to 1500m2 of roof with sea views on…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
Villa 9 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 6 000 m²
€ 8,610,000
  Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very f…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 1 300 m²
€ 8,500,000
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 3 717 m²
€ 8,000,000
  Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
268 m² Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
A cozy house for a large family located in the Vilar d & rsquo urbanization; Aro, a 15-minut…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,790,000
New modern 4-bedroom villa, built on a virtually flat plot in the quiet and prestigious Torr…
8 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
435 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
For sale is a spacious house for reconstruction in the beautiful green, quiet area of Fenals…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 119 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 420,000
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
374 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
7 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 208 m²
Price on request
Complete building in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols, in the heart of the Costa Brava. Loc…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 833 m²
€ 1,695,000
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of ​​Treumal. Urbanization locat…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 9 m²
€ 3,500,000
Imposing farmhouse with 10 hectares of semi-flat and fenced land located in Sant Feliu de Gu…
9 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 1 300 m²
€ 1,900,000
Old hotel in the town of Platja d’aro, on the seafront next to the promenade. With a constru…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 787,500
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 680,000
Impeccable apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, on the same promenade with beautiful vie…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 600 m²
€ 1,350,000
New construction house in S’Agaró (Costa Brava), less than 1km from Sant Pol beach and with …
Villa 3 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 918 m²
€ 1,350,000
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 780 m²
€ 650,000
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 bath 1 432 m²
€ 2,450,000
Luxury villa located in one of the best urbanizations of Sant Feliu de Guixols, “Les Bateríe…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
133 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 550,000
Fantastic apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 terraces, located in the Playa de Aro yacht club, …
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
472 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,350,000
New 4-bedroom villa located 100 meters from the Cala Rovira beach in Playa de Aro, one of th…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
234 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
Private house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and sea views, located in the quiet urbanizat…
