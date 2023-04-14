Pool Houses for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 187 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 349 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 326 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,270,000
For sale there is a 5 bedroom house located in the prestigious Mas Sais district of Sagaro, …
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
268 m² Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
A cozy house for a large family located in the Vilar d & rsquo urbanization; Aro, a 15-minut…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,790,000
New modern 4-bedroom villa, built on a virtually flat plot in the quiet and prestigious Torr…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
374 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
199 m² Number of floors 3
€ 440,000
Town house for sale in a closed complex of 20 houses in San Feliu de Guislos on the Costa Br…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
185 m² Number of floors 3
€ 490,000
Cozy two-story town house in a closed elite residential complex with pool in the Playa de Ar…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
472 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,350,000
New 4-bedroom villa located 100 meters from the Cala Rovira beach in Playa de Aro, one of th…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
234 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
Private house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and sea views, located in the quiet urbanizat…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
339 m² Number of floors 3
€ 930,000
A separate three-story house, within walking distance of the beaches, is located in the quie…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
129 m² Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
Townhouse in a closed complex with shared pool a short distance from the beach of Playa de A…
6 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
509 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
8 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,000
A spacious estate on a large plot of land is located in San Feliu de Guislos, within walking…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
184 m² Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Villa Valentine & ndash; a comfortable beautiful one-story house with up to 8 people and loc…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
689 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
205 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,800,000
7 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
587 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,650,000
This spacious villa is located on the border of the cities of Playa de Aro and San Antonio d…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
467 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,330,000
A modern two-story house with wonderful sea views is located in the quiet area of San Feliu …
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
624 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
The comfortable villa is located in the elitist guarded urbanization La Gavina in Sagaro (S …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
740 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
The villa, after general repairs, overlooking the sea, is located in the prestigious urbaniz…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
642 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,900,000
A respected house with a sea view for a large family, located a short walk from the beach of…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
417 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
The three-level villa of modern design is located in the elite urbanization of Mas Nou in th…
6 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,900,000
A modern luxury spa with hammam and designer finishes surrounded by pine forest is located i…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
Well-groomed, solid three-level villa within walking distance to the best Playa de Aro beach…
6 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
644 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,550,000
A modern villa with panoramic sea views is located in the urbanization of Mas Nou, Playa de …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
409 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,299,000
Cozy new villa in the Kang-Semi residence, Playa de Aro, Costa Brava, Spain. Pitch: 1697 m2…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 535 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,600,000
Design villa in the L & acute; Alzina area, located at the prestigious golf resort in Caldes…
