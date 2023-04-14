Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Castell-Platja d Aro
  7. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
268 m² Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
A cozy house for a large family located in the Vilar d & rsquo urbanization; Aro, a 15-minut…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,790,000
New modern 4-bedroom villa, built on a virtually flat plot in the quiet and prestigious Torr…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
234 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
Private house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and sea views, located in the quiet urbanizat…
6 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
509 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
8 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,000
A spacious estate on a large plot of land is located in San Feliu de Guislos, within walking…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
184 m² Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Villa Valentine & ndash; a comfortable beautiful one-story house with up to 8 people and loc…
7 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
587 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,650,000
This spacious villa is located on the border of the cities of Playa de Aro and San Antonio d…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
467 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,330,000
A modern two-story house with wonderful sea views is located in the quiet area of San Feliu …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
740 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
The villa, after general repairs, overlooking the sea, is located in the prestigious urbaniz…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
642 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,900,000
A respected house with a sea view for a large family, located a short walk from the beach of…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 094 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
An excellent three-story house in one of the best areas of Playa de Aro & ndash; Boska Tower…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
417 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
The three-level villa of modern design is located in the elite urbanization of Mas Nou in th…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
295 m² Number of floors 2
€ 795,000
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
310 m² Number of floors 4
€ 850,000
A four-story house with sea views, which can be reconstructed according to your wishes, is l…
6 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,900,000
A modern luxury spa with hammam and designer finishes surrounded by pine forest is located i…
6 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
644 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,550,000
A modern villa with panoramic sea views is located in the urbanization of Mas Nou, Playa de …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
409 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,299,000
Cozy new villa in the Kang-Semi residence, Playa de Aro, Costa Brava, Spain. Pitch: 1697 m2…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 535 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,600,000
Design villa in the L & acute; Alzina area, located at the prestigious golf resort in Caldes…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir