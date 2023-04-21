Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Castell-Platja d Aro
  7. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 156 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,325,000
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 119 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 420,000
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
7 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 208 m²
Price on request
Complete building in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols, in the heart of the Costa Brava. Loc…
9 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 1 300 m²
€ 1,900,000
Old hotel in the town of Platja d’aro, on the seafront next to the promenade. With a constru…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 787,500
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 680,000
Impeccable apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, on the same promenade with beautiful vie…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
133 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 550,000
Fantastic apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 terraces, located in the Playa de Aro yacht club, …
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
129 m²
€ 995,000
Apartments are located in Las Velas & mdash; one of the most fantastic residential complexes…
