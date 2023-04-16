UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Murcia
Region of Murcia
Cartagena
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Cartagena, Spain
Villa
Clear all
9 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath
155 m²
€ 345,000
Detached Villa in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Brand New High Quality Modern Style Villas Wit…
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath
465 m²
€ 750,000
Detached Villa in La Manga del Mar Menor. Luxury villa in La Manga de Mar Menor with private…
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath
121 m²
€ 290,000
Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, near the sea in Mar de Cristal. Located next to ser…
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath
126 m²
€ 466,960
Villas in La Manga del Mar Menor, Murcia, Costa Cálida The Residential is located in Playa H…
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath
153 m²
€ 565,950
Villas in La Manga del Mar Menor, Murcia, Costa Cálida The Residential is located in Playa H…
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath
254 m²
€ 2,400,000
The Villas are located in Cala Medina, known for its wild cliff, it is undoubtedly a paradis…
Villa 5 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath
585 m²
€ 4,500,000
Splendid new Luxury Villa, in front of the sea, with magnificent views of the port and “Faro…
Villa 5 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath
585 m²
€ 4,500,000
Magnificent luxury villa in Cabo de Palos, Murcia Located on the cliff of Cala Medina, 1000 …
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 259,950
Semi-detached villa in Mar de Cristal, Murcia, Costa Cálida This new launch project now loca…
Properties features in Cartagena, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map