Villas for sale in Cartagena, Spain

22 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
The Residential in Playa Honda, consists of 16 plots for different villas. There is the opti…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 345,000
Detached Villa in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Brand New High Quality Modern Style Villas Wit…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 465 m²
€ 750,000
Detached Villa in La Manga del Mar Menor. Luxury villa in La Manga de Mar Menor with private…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 290,000
Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, near the sea in Mar de Cristal. Located next to ser…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 254 m²
€ 2,400,000
The Villas are located in Cala Medina, known for its wild cliff, it is undoubtedly a paradis…
Villa 5 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 585 m²
€ 4,500,000
Magnificent luxury villa in Cabo de Palos, Murcia Located on the cliff of Cala Medina, 1000 …
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 259,950
Semi-detached villa in Mar de Cristal, Murcia, Costa Cálida This new launch project now loca…

