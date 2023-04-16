Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Cartagena, Spain

21 property total found
5 room housein Cartagena, Spain
5 room house
Cartagena, Spain
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 585 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,500,000
3 room housein Cartagena, Spain
3 room house
Cartagena, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
Introducing the new first-line luxury villa in Cabo de Palos. Villa, with an area of 254.55 …
3 room housein Cartagena, Spain
3 room house
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 249,950
3 room housein Cartagena, Spain
3 room house
Cartagena, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 126 m² Number of floors 3
€ 466,960
New villa from a developer on two floors with a total area of 203 m2. The house has four roo…
3 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 249,950
Bungalows for sale in Mar de Cristal, Murcia, Costa Cálida Ground floor or upper floor homes…
2 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
1 bath 70 m²
€ 137,000
2 beds apartment on the seafront in La Manga . Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Meno…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 345,000
Detached Villa in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Brand New High Quality Modern Style Villas Wit…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 465 m²
€ 750,000
Detached Villa in La Manga del Mar Menor. Luxury villa in La Manga de Mar Menor with private…
3 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 146,000
Apartment in La Manga del Mar Menor. Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Menor, only 5 …
3 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Modern style apartments, designed with open spaces …
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 290,000
Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, near the sea in Mar de Cristal. Located next to ser…
3 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 113 m²
€ 198,000
Is a new front-line beach development located in a unique and privileged area with spectacu…
4 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
4 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 155 m²
€ 338,000
Apartment is located first line on the coast of La Manga del Mar Menor. It’s situated in a …
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
Villas in La Manga del Mar Menor, Murcia, Costa Cálida The Residential is located in Playa H…
Villa 4 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
Villas in La Manga del Mar Menor, Murcia, Costa Cálida The Residential is located in Playa H…
4 room housein Cartagena, Spain
4 room house
Cartagena, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 153 m² Number of floors 3
€ 565,950
Beautiful villa of 153 square meters.m with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with warm floors. the…
2 room housein Cartagena, Spain
2 room house
Cartagena, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 655,000
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 254 m²
€ 2,400,000
The Villas are located in Cala Medina, known for its wild cliff, it is undoubtedly a paradis…
Villa 5 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 585 m²
€ 4,500,000
Splendid new Luxury Villa, in front of the sea, with magnificent views of the port and “Faro…
Villa 5 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 585 m²
€ 4,500,000
Magnificent luxury villa in Cabo de Palos, Murcia Located on the cliff of Cala Medina, 1000 …
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 259,950
Semi-detached villa in Mar de Cristal, Murcia, Costa Cálida This new launch project now loca…

Properties features in Cartagena, Spain

