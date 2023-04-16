Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Cartagena
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Cartagena, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
34 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
The Residential in Playa Honda, consists of 16 plots for different villas. There is the opti…
Villa 4 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
The Residential in Playa Honda, consists of 16 plots for different villas. There is the opti…
4 room housein Cartagena, Spain
4 room house
Cartagena, Spain
145 m²
€ 655,000
4 room housein Cartagena, Spain
4 room house
Cartagena, Spain
153 m²
€ 565,950
4 room housein Cartagena, Spain
4 room house
Cartagena, Spain
266 m²
€ 388,000
3 room housein Cartagena, Spain
3 room house
Cartagena, Spain
134 m²
€ 334,000
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 334,000
VILLA IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Detached villa in Playa Honda, 500m from the Mar Menor, close to t…
Villa 4 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
NEW BUILT VILLA IN PLAYA HONDA~ ~ Villa with basement, garage, private pool and solarium, fu…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PLAYA HONDA !!!~ ~ Villas with private pool and solarium, with optional …
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 334,000
VILLA IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Detached villa in Playa Honda, 500m from the Mar Menor, close to t…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PLAYA HONDA !!!~ ~ Villas with private pool and solarium, with optional …
Villa 4 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
NEW BUILT VILLA IN PLAYA HONDA~ ~ Villa with basement, garage, private pool and solarium, fu…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 334,000
VILLA IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Detached villa in Playa Honda, 500m from the Mar Menor, close to t…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PLAYA HONDA !!!~ ~ Villas with private pool and solarium, with optional …
Villa 4 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
NEW BUILT VILLA IN PLAYA HONDA~ ~ Villa with basement, garage, private pool and solarium, fu…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Cartagena, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 249,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN MAR DE CRISTAL New build residetial complex of beautiful c…
5 room housein Cartagena, Spain
5 room house
Cartagena, Spain
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 585 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,500,000
3 room housein Cartagena, Spain
3 room house
Cartagena, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
Introducing the new first-line luxury villa in Cabo de Palos. Villa, with an area of 254.55 …
3 room housein Cartagena, Spain
3 room house
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 249,950
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
Villa 4 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
Villas del Mar - is a residential complex consisting of separate villas in which the Mediter…
3 room housein Cartagena, Spain
3 room house
Cartagena, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 126 m² Number of floors 3
€ 466,960
New villa from a developer on two floors with a total area of 203 m2. The house has four roo…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 345,000
Detached Villa in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Brand New High Quality Modern Style Villas Wit…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 465 m²
€ 750,000
Detached Villa in La Manga del Mar Menor. Luxury villa in La Manga de Mar Menor with private…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 290,000
Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, near the sea in Mar de Cristal. Located next to ser…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
Villas in La Manga del Mar Menor, Murcia, Costa Cálida The Residential is located in Playa H…
Villa 4 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
Villas in La Manga del Mar Menor, Murcia, Costa Cálida The Residential is located in Playa H…
2 room housein Cartagena, Spain
2 room house
Cartagena, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 655,000
4 room housein Cartagena, Spain
4 room house
Cartagena, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 153 m² Number of floors 3
€ 565,950
Beautiful villa of 153 square meters.m with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with warm floors. the…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 254 m²
€ 2,400,000
The Villas are located in Cala Medina, known for its wild cliff, it is undoubtedly a paradis…

Properties features in Cartagena, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir