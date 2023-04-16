Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Cartagena
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Cartagena, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 193,000
3 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 235,000
2 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 65 m²
€ 176,000
2 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
1 bath 63 m²
€ 183,000
2 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 65 m²
€ 192,000
2 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
1 bath 63 m²
€ 166,000
3 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 249,950
Bungalows for sale in Mar de Cristal, Murcia, Costa Cálida Ground floor or upper floor homes…
2 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
1 bath 70 m²
€ 137,000
2 beds apartment on the seafront in La Manga . Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Meno…
3 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 146,000
Apartment in La Manga del Mar Menor. Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Menor, only 5 …
3 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Modern style apartments, designed with open spaces …
3 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 113 m²
€ 198,000
Is a new front-line beach development located in a unique and privileged area with spectacu…
4 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
4 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 155 m²
€ 338,000
Apartment is located first line on the coast of La Manga del Mar Menor. It’s situated in a …

Properties features in Cartagena, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir