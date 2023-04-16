Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Cartagena

Residential properties for sale in Cartagena, Spain

46 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
The Residential in Playa Honda, consists of 16 plots for different villas. There is the opti…
Villa 4 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
The Residential in Playa Honda, consists of 16 plots for different villas. There is the opti…
4 room housein Cartagena, Spain
4 room house
Cartagena, Spain
153 m²
€ 565,950
4 room housein Cartagena, Spain
4 room house
Cartagena, Spain
145 m²
€ 655,000
4 room housein Cartagena, Spain
4 room house
Cartagena, Spain
266 m²
€ 388,000
3 room housein Cartagena, Spain
3 room house
Cartagena, Spain
134 m²
€ 334,000
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 334,000
VILLA IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Detached villa in Playa Honda, 500m from the Mar Menor, close to t…
Villa 4 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
NEW BUILT VILLA IN PLAYA HONDA~ ~ Villa with basement, garage, private pool and solarium, fu…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PLAYA HONDA !!!~ ~ Villas with private pool and solarium, with optional …
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 334,000
VILLA IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Detached villa in Playa Honda, 500m from the Mar Menor, close to t…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PLAYA HONDA !!!~ ~ Villas with private pool and solarium, with optional …
Villa 4 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
NEW BUILT VILLA IN PLAYA HONDA~ ~ Villa with basement, garage, private pool and solarium, fu…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 334,000
VILLA IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Detached villa in Playa Honda, 500m from the Mar Menor, close to t…
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PLAYA HONDA !!!~ ~ Villas with private pool and solarium, with optional …
Villa 4 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
NEW BUILT VILLA IN PLAYA HONDA~ ~ Villa with basement, garage, private pool and solarium, fu…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Cartagena, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 249,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN MAR DE CRISTAL New build residetial complex of beautiful c…
5 room housein Cartagena, Spain
5 room house
Cartagena, Spain
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 585 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,500,000
3 room housein Cartagena, Spain
3 room house
Cartagena, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
Introducing the new first-line luxury villa in Cabo de Palos. Villa, with an area of 254.55 …
3 room housein Cartagena, Spain
3 room house
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 249,950
3 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 235,000
3 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 193,000
2 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 65 m²
€ 192,000
2 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
1 bath 63 m²
€ 183,000
2 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 65 m²
€ 176,000
2 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
1 bath 63 m²
€ 166,000
Villa 3 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
Villa 4 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
Villas del Mar - is a residential complex consisting of separate villas in which the Mediter…
3 room housein Cartagena, Spain
3 room house
Cartagena, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 126 m² Number of floors 3
€ 466,960
New villa from a developer on two floors with a total area of 203 m2. The house has four roo…
3 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 249,950
Bungalows for sale in Mar de Cristal, Murcia, Costa Cálida Ground floor or upper floor homes…
2 room apartmentin Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
1 bath 70 m²
€ 137,000
2 beds apartment on the seafront in La Manga . Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Meno…

Properties features in Cartagena, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir