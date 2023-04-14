UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Canary Islands
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Canary Islands, Spain
19 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
228 m²
€ 1,349,000
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
400 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa in Costa Adeje in the San Eugenio Alto area with panoramic ocean views and private poo…
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath
250 m²
€ 850,000
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath
260 m²
€ 695,000
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
3 bath
564 m²
€ 750,000
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 bath
500 m²
€ 683,000
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath
280 m²
€ 500,000
On sale is a luxury villa with stunning views of the ocean and the Teide volcano located in …
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
2 bath
199 m²
€ 730,000
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 bath
135 m²
€ 895,000
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath
253 m²
€ 590,000
On sale is a separate villa located in the Valle San Lorenzo area, Arona municipality. Ar…
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
3 bath
400 m²
€ 795,000
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
3 bath
275 m²
€ 575,000
Three-story fashionable villa for sale in Los Christianos. The total area is 335m2, includi…
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
4 bath
545 m²
€ 880,000
Modern corner villa located in one of the best residences of the city of Los Cristianos - Me…
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
€ 345,000
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 575,000
For sale a new modern villa in the south of Tenerife Island, located in the city of Callao S…
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
€ 1,560,000
Beautiful and luxurious villa in Tenerife with panoramic views of the ocean and the Costa Ad…
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
192 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas …
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
300 m²
€ 685,000
For sale villa in one of the picturesque areas of the southwest coast of the island of Tener…
