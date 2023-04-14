UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Canary Islands
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Canary Islands, Spain
Clear all
36 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath
44 m²
€ 185,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this beautiful Los Gigantes Cliff view apartment. The apart…
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
48 m²
€ 375,000
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 970,000
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
€ 720,000
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
3 room apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bath
338 m²
€ 275,000
Great opportunity! Dream Homes Tenerife offers this fantastic apartment with commercial spac…
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 290,000
Spacious apartment in the Parque Albatros complex on the top floor with sea views. Amarilla …
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 595,000
Beautiful apartment in a luxury aparthotel “Baobab Suites”, in the area of Baia del Duque in…
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 255,000
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 527,000
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
235 m²
€ 935,000
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 208,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
3 room house
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 bath
260 m²
€ 455,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fabulous 3 bedroom townhouse in Puerto de Santiago wit…
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 267,750
Apartment in Orlando complex in Torviscas Bajo area. The complex is located close to the bea…
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath
58 m²
€ 270,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fantastic oceanfront property in Puerto de Santiago, N…
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
129 m²
€ 400,000
Apartment for sale in Las Terrazas De Costa Adeje, in Madronal area. Apartment in a complex …
5 room house
Guia de Isora, Spain
4 bath
385 m²
€ 350,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you a family home with a garage in the center of Guia de Isora…
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 175,000
Apartment in the complex Paraiso del Sur in the town of Playa Paraiso in the south of Teneri…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 315,000
Apartment with terrace in Palm Mar in the Bahía de los Menceyes complex, located on the grou…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 159,000
Apartment in the complex Amarilla Bay in Costa del Silencio. The complex is located on the f…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 189,000
1 bedroom apartment for sale in the Torres de Yomely complex in Playa de Las Américas. Apart…
Villa 6 room villa
Adeje, Spain
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
382 m²
€ 995,000
Villa for sale in Callao Salvaje area with a private heated pool and a cozy garden, has an o…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 bath
46 m²
€ 330,000
Spacious ground floor apartment in the exclusive and luxurious Bahia de los Menсeyes complex…
1 room Duplex
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 315,000
Duplex for sale in the Compostela Beach complex, located on the first line in Las Americas, …
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
273 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale villa in Los Gigantes with panoramic views of the ocean and the cliffs of Los Gigan…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 157,500
Apartment in the Las Terrazas complex in Playa de Las Americas. This is the capital of touri…
Bungalow 5 rooms
Arona, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
€ 236,000
Beautiful bungalow for sale in the Palm Mar area consisting of two bedrooms and two bathroom…
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,900,000
Luxury Villa in Adeje, Caldera del Rey, for sale Luxury villa in the best area of Costa Ade…
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
192 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas …
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
80 m²
€ 325,000
Fantastic apartment located in Los Christianos, about. Tenerife. Apartment of 80 sq.m. with …
