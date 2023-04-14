Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Adeje
141
Arona
105
Los Cristianos
48
Santiago del Teide
24
San Miguel de Abona
12
Granadilla de Abona
11
Guia de Isora
11
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
4
36 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 44 m²
€ 185,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this beautiful Los Gigantes Cliff view apartment. The apart…
2 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 48 m²
€ 375,000
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 970,000
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
2 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 720,000
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
3 room apartmentin Guia de Isora, Spain
3 room apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bath 338 m²
€ 275,000
Great opportunity! Dream Homes Tenerife offers this fantastic apartment with commercial spac…
Villa 3 room villain Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
2 room apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 290,000
Spacious apartment in the Parque Albatros complex on the top floor with sea views. Amarilla …
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 595,000
Beautiful apartment in a luxury aparthotel “Baobab Suites”, in the area of Baia del Duque in…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 255,000
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 527,000
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m²
€ 935,000
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
1 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 208,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
3 room housein Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 room house
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 bath 260 m²
€ 455,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fabulous 3 bedroom townhouse in Puerto de Santiago wit…
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 267,750
Apartment in Orlando complex in Torviscas Bajo area. The complex is located close to the bea…
1 room apartmentin Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 270,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fantastic oceanfront property in Puerto de Santiago, N…
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m²
€ 400,000
Apartment for sale in Las Terrazas De Costa Adeje, in Madronal area. Apartment in a complex …
5 room housein Guia de Isora, Spain
5 room house
Guia de Isora, Spain
4 bath 385 m²
€ 350,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you a family home with a garage in the center of Guia de Isora…
1 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 175,000
Apartment in the complex Paraiso del Sur in the town of Playa Paraiso in the south of Teneri…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 315,000
Apartment with terrace in Palm Mar in the Bahía de los Menceyes complex, located on the grou…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 159,000
Apartment in the complex Amarilla Bay in Costa del Silencio. The complex is located on the f…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 189,000
1 bedroom apartment for sale in the Torres de Yomely complex in Playa de Las Américas. Apart…
Villa 6 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Adeje, Spain
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 382 m²
€ 995,000
Villa for sale in Callao Salvaje area with a private heated pool and a cozy garden, has an o…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 bath 46 m²
€ 330,000
Spacious ground floor apartment in the exclusive and luxurious Bahia de los Menсeyes complex…
1 room Duplexin Arona, Spain
1 room Duplex
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 315,000
Duplex for sale in the Compostela Beach complex, located on the first line in Las Americas, …
Villa 3 room villain Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 273 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale villa in Los Gigantes with panoramic views of the ocean and the cliffs of Los Gigan…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 157,500
Apartment in the Las Terrazas complex in Playa de Las Americas. This is the capital of touri…
Bungalow 5 roomsin Arona, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms
Arona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 236,000
Beautiful bungalow for sale in the Palm Mar area consisting of two bedrooms and two bathroom…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,900,000
Luxury Villa in Adeje, Caldera del Rey, for sale Luxury villa in the best area of Costa Ade…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 192 m² Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas …
2 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
80 m²
€ 325,000
Fantastic apartment located in Los Christianos, about. Tenerife. Apartment of 80 sq.m. with …

