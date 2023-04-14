Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Granadilla de Abona
3
Santiago del Teide
3
Adeje
2
San Miguel de Abona
1
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
365 m²
€ 950,000
Stunning penthouse on the first line of the beach in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, located in a p…

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir