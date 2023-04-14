UAE
Pool Houses for sale in Canary Islands, Spain
Adeje
41
Arona
22
Los Cristianos
10
Guia de Isora
6
Santiago del Teide
6
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
4
San Miguel de Abona
3
Santa Ursula
3
Granadilla de Abona
2
La Orotava
2
Buenavista del Norte
1
Icod de los Vinos
1
Puerto de la Cruz
1
San Cristobal de La Laguna
1
Santa Brigida
1
Tacoronte
1
Tias
1
Valleseco
1
House
Bungalow 3 rooms
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
74 m²
€ 320,000
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
3 room house
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 bath
260 m²
€ 455,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fabulous 3 bedroom townhouse in Puerto de Santiago wit…
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
80 m²
€ 429,500
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
81 m²
€ 369,000
3 room house
Miraverde, Spain
150 m²
€ 366,000
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
81 m²
€ 343,000
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
81 m²
€ 349,000
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
112 m²
€ 475,000
9 room house
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
500 m²
€ 650,000
Corner house for sale, very spacious. The house is located in the area of San Isidro, muni…
5 room house
Guia de Isora, Spain
4 bath
385 m²
€ 350,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you a family home with a garage in the center of Guia de Isora…
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
228 m²
€ 1,349,000
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
400 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa in Costa Adeje in the San Eugenio Alto area with panoramic ocean views and private poo…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 260,000
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath
250 m²
€ 850,000
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath
260 m²
€ 695,000
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
3 bath
564 m²
€ 750,000
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 bath
500 m²
€ 683,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 175,000
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath
280 m²
€ 500,000
On sale is a luxury villa with stunning views of the ocean and the Teide volcano located in …
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
2 bath
199 m²
€ 730,000
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
3 room townhouse
Adeje, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 249,000
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 bath
135 m²
€ 895,000
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 262,000
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath
253 m²
€ 590,000
On sale is a separate villa located in the Valle San Lorenzo area, Arona municipality. Ar…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 315,000
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
3 bath
240 m²
€ 575,000
3 room townhouse
Arona, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 262,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
1 bath
135 m²
€ 365,000
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
3 bath
400 m²
€ 795,000
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
Search using the map