Seaview Houses for Sale in Canary Islands, Spain

15 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m²
€ 935,000
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
3 room housein Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 room house
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 bath 260 m²
€ 455,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fabulous 3 bedroom townhouse in Puerto de Santiago wit…
5 room housein Guia de Isora, Spain
5 room house
Guia de Isora, Spain
4 bath 385 m²
€ 350,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you a family home with a garage in the center of Guia de Isora…
Villa 6 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Adeje, Spain
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 382 m²
€ 995,000
Villa for sale in Callao Salvaje area with a private heated pool and a cozy garden, has an o…
1 room Duplexin Arona, Spain
1 room Duplex
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 315,000
Duplex for sale in the Compostela Beach complex, located on the first line in Las Americas, …
Villa 3 room villain Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 273 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale villa in Los Gigantes with panoramic views of the ocean and the cliffs of Los Gigan…
Bungalow 5 roomsin Arona, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms
Arona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 236,000
Beautiful bungalow for sale in the Palm Mar area consisting of two bedrooms and two bathroom…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,900,000
Luxury Villa in Adeje, Caldera del Rey, for sale Luxury villa in the best area of Costa Ade…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 192 m² Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas …
Villa Villain El Sauzal, Spain
Villa Villa
El Sauzal, Spain
824 m²
€ 8,900,000
The luxurious "smart" mansion, located on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean in the northern p…
Villa 2 room villain Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
2 bath
€ 3,675,000
For sale is an exclusive villa on the first line in the Golf del Sur district, the municipal…
Chaletin Tias, Spain
Chalet
Tias, Spain
8 m²
€ 850,000
Beautiful mansion with panoramic sea views in Tias, Canary Islands The house has 8 bedrooms…
Villa Villain Adeje, Spain
Villa Villa
Adeje, Spain
4 m²
€ 1,295,000
Luxury villa in Taucho, Tenerife The house is partially furnished, located just a few minut…
Villa 3 room villain La Orotava, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
La Orotava, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 5,500,000
Luxurious villa with unique sea views in La Orotava, Tenerife House with an area of 1000 sq…

