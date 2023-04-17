Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Campo de Gibraltar
  5. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

San Roque
4
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 98,000
3 room apartmentin Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 392,000
Apartments for sale in San Juan Playa, Alicante, Costa Blanca Modern, efficient and sustaina…
Villa 4 room villain Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Denia, Spain
4 bath 469 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,850,000
We offer a magnificent modern country house and which embodies the most grandiose dreams of…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 123 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 218,000
A wonderful new bungalow & ndash; This is one of the most interesting offers today in the so…
3 room housein Los Balcones, Spain
3 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 153 m² Number of floors 1
€ 395,905
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
274 m²
€ 615,055
Villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The site has a private pool and garden. This villa ha…
Villa 5 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
450 m²
€ 2,364,885
A modern, newly built villa with stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and moun…
Villa 3 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 940,000
Modern real estate warmed by the rays of the Spanish sun awaits Vas. Panoramic windows provi…
2 room apartmentin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath 50 m²
€ 145,000
Nice apartment in Bellavista in Cabo Roig for sale. This apartment i…
Villa 4 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
5 bath 427 m²
€ 1,550,000
Villa for sale in Calpe in the Maryvilla area. The total area of 427.00 m2, the plot of 637 …
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 71 m² 4 Floor
€ 109,900
3 room apartmentin Spain, Spain
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
138 m²
€ 344,031

Properties features in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir