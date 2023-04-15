Seaview Villas for Sale in Campo de Cartagena, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 375,000
New villa with 3 bedroomsTorre del Rame - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. T…
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 102 m²
€ 375,000
New villa with 3Torre del Rame rooms - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. The …
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 161 m²
€ 679,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 508 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
Villa 4 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
4 bath 173 m²
€ 635,000
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 173 m2.Plot size: 463 m2.Terrace: 90 m2, garden: 310 m2.Energy …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 540 m²
€ 2,800,000
7 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 269 m2.Plot size: 875 m2.Terrace: 132 m2.New Build.There is pri…
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath
€ 275,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath
€ 285,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 161 m²
€ 610,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 462 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 149 m²
€ 285,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 149 m2.Plot size: 235 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 43 m2.New Bu…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 302,900
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 186 m2.Solarium: 32 m2, garden: 47 m2.Energy …
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 161 m²
€ 655,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 508 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 106 m²
€ 334,000
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Salado Village - a housing estate and locateded in a modern u…
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 463,126
New country houses. Big 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms and separate country houses with pri…
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 471,235
New country houses. Big 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms and separate country houses with pri…
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 161 m²
€ 679,000
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…

