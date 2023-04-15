UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Campo de Cartagena
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Campo de Cartagena, Spain
Villa
Clear all
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 375,000
New villa with 3 bedroomsTorre del Rame - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. T…
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
102 m²
€ 375,000
New villa with 3Torre del Rame rooms - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. The …
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
161 m²
€ 679,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 508 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
Villa 4 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
4 bath
173 m²
€ 635,000
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 173 m2.Plot size: 463 m2.Terrace: 90 m2, garden: 310 m2.Energy …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
540 m²
€ 2,800,000
7 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 269 m2.Plot size: 875 m2.Terrace: 132 m2.New Build.There is pri…
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath
€ 275,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath
€ 285,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
161 m²
€ 610,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 462 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
149 m²
€ 285,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 149 m2.Plot size: 235 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 43 m2.New Bu…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
€ 302,900
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 186 m2.Solarium: 32 m2, garden: 47 m2.Energy …
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
161 m²
€ 655,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 508 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
106 m²
€ 334,000
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Salado Village - a housing estate and locateded in a modern u…
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 463,126
New country houses. Big 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms and separate country houses with pri…
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
128 m²
€ 471,235
New country houses. Big 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms and separate country houses with pri…
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
161 m²
€ 679,000
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
Properties features in Campo de Cartagena, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map