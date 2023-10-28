UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Spain
Campo de Cartagena
Villas
Villas for sale in Campo de Cartagena, Spain
Villa
29 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
110 m²
New villa with 3 bedroomsTorre del Rame - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. T…
€375,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
102 m²
New villa with 3Torre del Rame rooms - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. The …
€375,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
3
4
145 m²
3 bedroom villasBeautiful urbanization, consisting of villas in the indoor complex of the Ro…
€445,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
161 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 508 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
€679,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
84 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 77 m2.Plot size: 200 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency class…
€294,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
4
173 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 173 m2.Plot size: 463 m2.Terrace: 90 m2, garden: 310 m2.Energy …
€635,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garage
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
€232,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
San Javier, Spain
3
3
120 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Solarium: 39 m2, garden: 95 m2.New Build.There is privat…
€299,500
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
7
3
540 m²
7 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 269 m2.Plot size: 875 m2.Terrace: 132 m2.New Build.There is pri…
€2,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with park
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
€275,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with central water-supply system
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
€285,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with intercom, with floor heating
San Javier, Spain
3
2
141 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 250 m2.Terrace: 25 m2.New Build.There is priv…
€314,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with intercom, with floor heating
San Javier, Spain
3
2
141 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 239 m2.Terrace: 25 m2.New Build.There is priv…
€308,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with private pool, with central water-supply system
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Terrace: 40 m2, solarium: 36 m2.New Bui…
€224,900
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with garden, with private pool, with central water-supply system
Los Alcazares, Spain
2
2
72 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Terrace: 40 m2, solarium: 36 m2.New Bui…
€215,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with central water-supply system
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
88 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Plot size: 262 m2.Terrace: 30 m2.New Build.There is сover…
€194,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with central water-supply system
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
88 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Plot size: 262 m2.Terrace: 30 m2.New Build.There is сover…
€189,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
161 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 462 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
€610,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
149 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 149 m2.Plot size: 235 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 43 m2.New Bu…
€285,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with intercom, with floor heating
San Javier, Spain
3
2
141 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 250 m2.Terrace: 25 m2.New Build.There is priv…
€314,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
153 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Plot size: 257 m2.Solarium: 76 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
€346,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
153 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Plot size: 257 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
€346,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
106 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 186 m2.Solarium: 32 m2, garden: 47 m2.Energy …
€302,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garage
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
105 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
€225,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
161 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 508 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
€655,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, nearby golf course
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
106 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Salado Village - a housing estate and locateded in a modern u…
€334,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
110 m²
New country houses. Big 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms and separate country houses with pri…
€463,126
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
128 m²
New country houses. Big 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms and separate country houses with pri…
€471,235
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
161 m²
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
€679,000
Recommend
