Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Spain
  4. Campo de Cartagena
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Campo de Cartagena, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
29 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New villa with 3 bedroomsTorre del Rame - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. T…
€375,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
New villa with 3Torre del Rame rooms - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. The …
€375,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3 bedroom villasBeautiful urbanization, consisting of villas in the indoor complex of the Ro…
€445,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 508 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
€679,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 77 m2.Plot size: 200 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency class…
€294,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 173 m2.Plot size: 463 m2.Terrace: 90 m2, garden: 310 m2.Energy …
€635,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garage in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garage
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
€232,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Solarium: 39 m2, garden: 95 m2.New Build.There is privat…
€299,500
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 540 m²
7 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 269 m2.Plot size: 875 m2.Terrace: 132 m2.New Build.There is pri…
€2,80M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with park in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with park
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
€275,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with central water-supply system in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with central water-supply system
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
€285,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with intercom, with floor heating in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with intercom, with floor heating
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 250 m2.Terrace: 25 m2.New Build.There is priv…
€314,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with intercom, with floor heating in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with intercom, with floor heating
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 239 m2.Terrace: 25 m2.New Build.There is priv…
€308,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with private pool, with central water-supply system in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with private pool, with central water-supply system
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Terrace: 40 m2, solarium: 36 m2.New Bui…
€224,900
Villa 2 room villa with garden, with private pool, with central water-supply system in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with garden, with private pool, with central water-supply system
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Terrace: 40 m2, solarium: 36 m2.New Bui…
€215,900
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with central water-supply system in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with central water-supply system
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Plot size: 262 m2.Terrace: 30 m2.New Build.There is сover…
€194,900
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with central water-supply system in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with central water-supply system
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Plot size: 262 m2.Terrace: 30 m2.New Build.There is сover…
€189,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 462 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
€610,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 149 m2.Plot size: 235 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 43 m2.New Bu…
€285,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with intercom, with floor heating in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with intercom, with floor heating
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 250 m2.Terrace: 25 m2.New Build.There is priv…
€314,000
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with private pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Plot size: 257 m2.Solarium: 76 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
€346,000
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with private pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Plot size: 257 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
€346,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 186 m2.Solarium: 32 m2, garden: 47 m2.Energy …
€302,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garage in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garage
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
€225,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 508 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
€655,000
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, nearby golf course in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, nearby golf course
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Salado Village - a housing estate and locateded in a modern u…
€334,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New country houses. Big 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms and separate country houses with pri…
€463,126
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
New country houses. Big 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms and separate country houses with pri…
€471,235
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
€679,000

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir