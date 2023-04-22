Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Calvia, Spain

3 room apartment in Bendinat, Spain
3 room apartment
Bendinat, Spain
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 779,000
3 room apartment in Bendinat, Spain
3 room apartment
Bendinat, Spain
7 Number of rooms 108 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 990,000
3 room apartment in Cala Vinyes, Spain
3 room apartment
Cala Vinyes, Spain
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 235 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,995,000
4 room house in Bendinat, Spain
4 room house
Bendinat, Spain
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 376 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 4,500,000
Contact your Habit representative for more information about this property.
Villa 4 room villa in Bendinat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Bendinat, Spain
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 525 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 4,950,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Bendinat, Spain
2 room apartment
Bendinat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 350,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
