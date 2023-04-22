UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Calp
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Calp, Spain
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5 bath
350 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa with sea views in Moraira, Costa Blanca The house is located in an exclusive ar…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,395,000
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
6 bath
1 095 m²
€ 2,999,000
DescriptionBest Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Land area: 8.05…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4 bath
552 m²
€ 1,145,000
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
6 bath
410 m²
€ 1,650,000
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
3 bath
450 m²
€ 1,700,000
Modern villa near the beach of Calpe, Costa Blanca. It offers beautiful views of the sea. Bu…
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
7 bath
670 m²
€ 2,780,000
DescriptionThis beautiful Villa is a posh villa that was built in 2014 in a magnificent plac…
Villa Villa
Calp, Spain
4 m²
€ 1,200,000
The excellent hi-tech villa is located in Calpe, Alicante, Spain. Villa has 4 spacious bedro…
Villa Villa
Calp, Spain
4 m²
€ 1,950,000
A magnificent villa in modern style is located in Calpe, Alicante, Spain. The villa with sea…
Villa Villa
Calp, Spain
4 m²
€ 1,500,000
The modern villa is located on the coast of Costa Blanca, Spain. The villa project was start…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
499 m²
€ 2,350,000
Modern villa at the stage of construction is located in the calm district of Calpe Villa ha…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
541 m²
€ 1,650,000
The hi-tech villa is located in Calpe, Costa Blanca, Spain. The living area is 541 sq.m. and…
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
514 m²
€ 1,650,000
The magnificent villa is in Costa Blanca in Calpe, Spain. The living area of the villa is 51…
Villa 6 room villa
Calp, Spain
300 m²
€ 700,000
A traditional villa overlooking the sea is located in Calpe, Alicante, Spain. On a two-store…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
189 m²
€ 600,000
The delightful villa is located in the sunny city of Calpe, Spain. In a bright house with an…
