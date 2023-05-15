Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Calp, Spain

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room townhouse in Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€ 325,500
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Bungalow 3 rooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 259,900
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
Villa 3 room villa in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
€ 188,061
The villa's project is in a modern style. The layout of the premises is well thought out and…
Villa 6 room villa in Cullera, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€ 356,037
Completely renovated rustic style villa, is located in the Buenavista de Cullera urbanizatio…
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
€ 137,468
3 room apartment in Costa Brava, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 706,891
The Apartment after capital repairs in the first line of the sea in Playa de Aro's city on t…
3 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
€ 440,000
2 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€ 84,900
Three bedroom apartment for sale in the urbanization of Punta Prima, Oriuela Costa ( Alicant…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
€ 90,493
4 room apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
4 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
€ 876,190
The modern duplex is located in the center of San Sebastian. The apartment has an area of 17…
2 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 6/29
€ 325,000
Apartments with sea views facing the Poniente Beachfront.Residential complex with a Hotel Re…
4 room house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 379,000
A modern house with some extra space and luxury. The saltwater pool has a jet stream so a sw…
