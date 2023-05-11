Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Calp
  6. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Calp, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir