  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Calp

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Calp, Spain

82 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 139 m² Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² Number of floors 6
€ 205,000
Introducing the apartment in the resort town of Calpe, 100 meters from the sea. Calpe — is a…
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 165,000
Introducing a cozy apartment in the resort town of Calpe Apartment of 85 square meters. m. l…
6 room house in Calp, Spain
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 636 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 225,000
Apartments in a modern style in a indoor complex with a swimming pool in Calpe. Calpe — is a…
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² Number of floors 3
€ 359,000
Introducing apartments on the first line with chic views by the sea in Calpe.Apartment of 10…
3 room house in Calp, Spain
3 room house
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
Introducing a cozy comfortable house with a fireplace and stunning mountain views in a popul…
2 room house in Calp, Spain
2 room house
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m² Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
6 room house in Calp, Spain
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 612 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,190,000
Luxury villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Calpe - a…
5 room house in Calp, Spain
5 room house
Calp, Spain
6 Number of rooms 7 bath 695 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,250,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 321 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,145,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 192 m² Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Introducing the new comfortable villa on the seafront in Calpe from the developer. Calpe — …
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 430 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,395,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
8 room house in Calp, Spain
8 room house
Calp, Spain
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 360 m²
€ 650,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable villa with sea views in Calpe, a popular tourist destin…
6 room house in Calp, Spain
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 327 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable villa with sea views in Calpe, a popular tourist destin…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 285 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,670,000
Chic luxury villa with stunning sea views in Altea.Villa with an exclusive design, living ar…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
An impressive villa with stunning sea views in Calpe is a popular tourist destination on the…
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² 12/15 Floor
€ 310,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 325,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 10/15 Floor
€ 310,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 10/15 Floor
€ 347,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² 11/15 Floor
€ 305,000
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m² 14/15 Floor
€ 379,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 540,250
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 504,250
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 11/15 Floor
€ 307,000
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 69 m² 12/15 Floor
€ 287,000
