  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Calp

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Calp, Spain

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
€ 766,849
Arena Allonbay Residencial is twelve exclusive apartments with chic sea views, located betwe…
3 room house in Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
€ 399,950
Villa 4 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 2,850,000
Especially for those whose tastes tend to be sophisticated! A standard of quality and the hi…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,670,000
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 585,000
Introducing modern apartments in a new indoor complex from a developer in Villachoyos.The ma…
2 room apartment in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 149,900
Apartment in the prestigious Portico mar urbanization in Guardamar. Just 200 meters from the…
Villa 3 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 365,900
A fine housing estate and consisting of independent country houses with modern design and i…
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 299,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
2 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 93,000
Impeccable apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, ready to move to La Marina ( Costa Blan…
2 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 210,000
To the sea: 150 m Terrace Air conditioning Garage Garden / Dvor Pool Wonderful…
2 room house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€ 228,138
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 770 m²
€ 1,509,888
