Seaview Houses for Sale in Calp, Spain

3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
6 room house in Calp, Spain
6 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
3 room house in Calp, Spain
3 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
Introducing a cozy comfortable house with a fireplace and stunning mountain views in a popul…
2 room house in Calp, Spain
2 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
6 room house in Calp, Spain
6 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,190,000
Luxury villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Calpe - a…
5 room house in Calp, Spain
5 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 695 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,250,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,145,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,395,000
8 room house in Calp, Spain
8 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
€ 650,000
6 room house in Calp, Spain
6 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,670,000
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,795,000
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
6 room house in Calp, Spain
6 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,500,000
6 room house in Calp, Spain
6 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,990,000
An impressive villa with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Calpe is a popular tour…
Villa 5 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa with sea views in Moraira, Costa Blanca The house is located in an exclusive ar…
Villa 4 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 1,395,000
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
4 room house in Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,380,000
An exclusive new villa located in Altea Hills, an elite residential area known for its impre…
Villa 4 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 552 m²
€ 1,145,000
Villa 4 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
€ 1,650,000
Villa 4 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
€ 1,700,000
Modern villa near the beach of Calpe, Costa Blanca. It offers beautiful views of the sea. Bu…
Villa 5 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 670 m²
€ 2,780,000
DescriptionThis beautiful Villa is a posh villa that was built in 2014 in a magnificent plac…
Villa Villa in Calp, Spain
Villa Villa
Calp, Spain
Area 4 m²
€ 1,200,000
The excellent hi-tech villa is located in Calpe, Alicante, Spain. Villa has 4 spacious bedro…
Villa Villa in Calp, Spain
Villa Villa
Calp, Spain
Area 4 m²
€ 1,950,000
A magnificent villa in modern style is located in Calpe, Alicante, Spain. The villa with sea…
