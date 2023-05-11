UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Calp
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Calp, Spain
House
Clear all
39 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4
3
139 m²
3
€ 435,000
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4
3
188 m²
2
€ 675,000
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7
6
636 m²
3
€ 2,400,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
3 room house
Calp, Spain
4
1
90 m²
1
€ 435,000
Introducing a cozy comfortable house with a fireplace and stunning mountain views in a popul…
2 room house
Calp, Spain
3
2
129 m²
1
€ 425,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7
4
612 m²
2
€ 1,190,000
Luxury villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Calpe - a…
5 room house
Calp, Spain
6
7
695 m²
3
€ 3,250,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house
Calp, Spain
6
3
500 m²
2
€ 850,000
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5
4
321 m²
2
€ 1,145,000
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5
3
192 m²
1
€ 850,000
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5
5
430 m²
2
€ 1,395,000
8 room house
Calp, Spain
9
5
360 m²
€ 650,000
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7
5
280 m²
2
€ 950,000
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5
4
327 m²
1
€ 1,200,000
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5
5
285 m²
3
€ 1,670,000
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5
4
450 m²
2
€ 1,700,000
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5
4
287 m²
2
€ 1,795,000
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5
4
285 m²
2
€ 1,750,000
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7
7
488 m²
3
€ 3,500,000
6 room house
Calp, Spain
7
7
750 m²
2
€ 1,990,000
An impressive villa with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Calpe is a popular tour…
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5
5
350 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa with sea views in Moraira, Costa Blanca The house is located in an exclusive ar…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
4
€ 1,395,000
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
4 room house
Calp, Spain
5
4
325 m²
2
€ 1,200,000
4 room house
Calp, Spain
6
4
560 m²
3
€ 1,380,000
An exclusive new villa located in Altea Hills, an elite residential area known for its impre…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
4
552 m²
€ 1,145,000
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
6
410 m²
€ 1,650,000
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
3
450 m²
€ 1,700,000
Modern villa near the beach of Calpe, Costa Blanca. It offers beautiful views of the sea. Bu…
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5
7
670 m²
€ 2,780,000
DescriptionThis beautiful Villa is a posh villa that was built in 2014 in a magnificent plac…
Villa Villa
Calp, Spain
4 m²
€ 1,200,000
The excellent hi-tech villa is located in Calpe, Alicante, Spain. Villa has 4 spacious bedro…
Villa Villa
Calp, Spain
4 m²
€ 1,950,000
A magnificent villa in modern style is located in Calpe, Alicante, Spain. The villa with sea…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map