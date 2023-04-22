Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Calonge
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Calonge, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Calonge, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Calonge, Spain
7 bath
€ 1,770,000
Magnificent modern villa built in 2019, with the highest quality materials made in Germany a…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir