Houses for sale in Calasparra, Spain

13 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calasparra, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 425,000
Villa 3 room villain Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calasparra, Spain
2 bath 136 m²
€ 350,000
Villa 3 room villain Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calasparra, Spain
2 bath 118 m²
€ 297,000
Villa 3 room villain Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calasparra, Spain
3 bath 121 m²
€ 425,000
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
Villa 3 room villain Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calasparra, Spain
2 bath 119 m²
€ 309,000
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
Villa 3 room villain Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calasparra, Spain
2 bath 257 m²
€ 375,000
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
Villa 3 room villain Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calasparra, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 275,000
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
3 room housein Calasparra, Spain
3 room house
Calasparra, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² Number of floors 1
€ 297,000
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
3 room housein Calasparra, Spain
3 room house
Calasparra, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 269,000
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of selected luxury villas in the urbani…
3 room housein Calasparra, Spain
3 room house
Calasparra, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 277,000
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of selected luxury villas in the urbani…
2 room housein Calasparra, Spain
2 room house
Calasparra, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 119 m² Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
2 room housein Calasparra, Spain
2 room house
Calasparra, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 119 m² Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
3 room housein Calasparra, Spain
3 room house
Calasparra, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 262,000
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
