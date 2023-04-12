UAE
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Spain
Bungalow
Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Spain
Bungalow
Clear all
137 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
€ 340,000
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 280,000
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
131 m²
€ 229,900
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
131 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 239,900
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
131 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 249,900
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
178 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 279,900
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
178 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 299,900
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
54 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 215,000
A modern cottage in closed urbanization in Torrevieja is located only 300 meters from the se…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
54 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 225,000
We offer you a bungalow in the city of Torrevieja in a beautiful, green residential complex.…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
76 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 179,900
We offer you a bungalow in the city of Torrevieja in the La Mata area in a beautiful, green …
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath
121 m²
€ 285,000
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
63 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 230,900
We offer a new bungalow in a modern style in a gated complex with a swimming pool and a jacu…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 305,000
Introducing the spacious bright bungalow on the lower floor in Torre de la Oradada.Bungalow …
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
148 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 289,900
A comfortable bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de …
Bungalow 4 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
196 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 299,900
Introducing the bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 219,500
We offer a great bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking views. The complex is on the…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
73 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 269,500
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with a breathtaking panoramic view. …
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 269,900
A comfortable bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de …
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
148 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 279,900
Introducing the bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 269,900
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
163 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 279,900
The bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar de la Horadad…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
163 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 289,900
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 299,900
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 249,900
The bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar de la Horadad…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 259,900
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 190,000
We present to you a new bungalow in a closed residential complex in the city of Pilar de la …
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,900
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 239,900
We offer you an incredible bungalow with a terrace and a private garden on the lower level. …
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 249,900
The sale includes an elegant bungalow at the highest level in the city of Pilar de la Oradad…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
83 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 234,900
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
