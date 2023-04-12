Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Spain

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
137 properties total found
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 340,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 280,000
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 131 m²
€ 229,900
Bungalow 3 roomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 239,900
Bungalow 3 roomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 249,900
Bungalow 3 roomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 279,900
Bungalow 3 roomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 299,900
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 215,000
A modern cottage in closed urbanization in Torrevieja is located only 300 meters from the se…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 225,000
We offer you a bungalow in the city of Torrevieja in a beautiful, green residential complex.…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 76 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 179,900
We offer you a bungalow in the city of Torrevieja in the La Mata area in a beautiful, green …
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 285,000
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 230,900
We offer a new bungalow in a modern style in a gated complex with a swimming pool and a jacu…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 305,000
Introducing the spacious bright bungalow on the lower floor in Torre de la Oradada.Bungalow …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 148 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 289,900
A comfortable bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de …
Bungalow 4 roomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 196 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 299,900
Introducing the bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 219,500
We offer a great bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking views. The complex is on the…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 269,500
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with a breathtaking panoramic view. …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 269,900
A comfortable bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 148 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 279,900
Introducing the bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 269,900
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 279,900
The bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar de la Horadad…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 289,900
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 299,900
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 249,900
The bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar de la Horadad…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 259,900
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 190,000
We present to you a new bungalow in a closed residential complex in the city of Pilar de la …
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,900
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 239,900
We offer you an incredible bungalow with a terrace and a private garden on the lower level. …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 249,900
The sale includes an elegant bungalow at the highest level in the city of Pilar de la Oradad…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m² Number of floors 2
€ 234,900

